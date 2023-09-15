From playful log days at Doheny to ripping wedges at Salt Creek, Dana Point’s Slater Van Bruggen has been staying in the water as much as possible lately.

In a nod to the diverse surf community in which he’s growing up, the 11-year-old, goofy-footed style lord’s equally comfortable on a longboard or a shortboard. And given the abundance of swell lately, he’s been putting all the tools to good use.

Enjoying early-season success on the WSA circuit, Van Bruggen kicked off his year with a finals appearance in both the Under 12 and Longboard divisions at the opening event at San Onofre Trails.

Van Bruggen has been working with Dana Point surf coach Lucas Taub. And not only are the results coming for him, Van Bruggen has also recently picked up the support of Freestyle Watches, so he’ll never have to worry about how long he’s been out or what the tide’s doing.

Van Bruggen also enjoys the support of Electric eyewear, Killer Dana Surf Shop and has recently been spotted ripping on a Dan Boehne shape from Infinity.

A young man in constant motion, Van Bruggen can be found attacking single-track trails on his mountain bike or charging the mountain at Mammoth when he’s not in the water. Whatever he’s doing, you know he’s going to put his heart and soul into it.

