Back-to-back Grom of the Week profiles isn’t something we normally do here. But last week we shared that Eden Walla was off to Brazil with the U.S. Junior National Surf Team to compete in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

We’re happy to report that Eden is coming home with her head held high and silver and bronze medals around her neck. Taking the bronze medal for her performance in the Girls Under 16 Division, she was one of only three American surfers to win an individual medal.

With Championship Tour veteran Courtney Conlogue helping with the coaching duties, Floridian Lanea Mons finished just ahead of Eden in the Under 16 division to take the silver, with Aussie phenom Sierra Kerr taking the gold. In the Girls Under 18 division, Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait took the copper medal.

When the spray finally settled, Brazil ultimately took its first team gold medal in 20 years. The group effort was enough to give the young Americans the team silver medal. Rounding out the podium was Japan with the bronze medal and Australia with the copper.

Congratulations to all the surfers who put their heart and soul into representing their countries.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.