One day she’s hanging around the Stoke-O-Rama at T-Street, and the next thing you know, Eden Walla is rolling up the coast to compete in the Cold Water Classic in Santa Cruz or flying south to Brazil to represent the United States at the ISA World Junior Championship.

Such is the trajectory of Walla at the moment.

The rising San Clemente star has been on an amazing run lately. As this goes to press, she’s made it through her Round 2 heat in the Under 16 division in Brazil. There’s a lot of surfing left to do, but she did post the single highest wave score of the round—an impressive 8.50.

Prior to leaving town with the American junior national team, Walla headed to Northern California to compete in the WSL Qualifying Series. Finishing a very impressive third place, Walla didn’t take long getting used to the colder water and the hotter competition.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and it most definitely looks as if Walla’s having a ball these days.

If you have a candidate for Grom of the Week, we want to know. Send an email to jakehoward1@gmail.com.