Gray whale in Dana Point Harbor seen during Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point, California. Photo: Courtesy of Domenic Biagini/DolphinSafari.com
Hey That’s us on our WASUP boards!
We were so excited! What a blessing for our Adaptive Freedom Foundation!
Your email address will not be published.
You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Notify me of new posts by email.
comments (1)
Hey That’s us on our WASUP boards!
We were so excited! What a blessing for our Adaptive Freedom Foundation!