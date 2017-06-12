Grand Prize Winner Named in Wyland Art Contest

Photo Gallery of Maya_6-8 Maya was one of the age-category winners in the Wyland Art Contest. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Nico_3-5 Nico was one of the age-category winners in the Wyland Art Contest. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Sullivan_GrandPrize Sullivan Land, 11, Ladera Ranch, was the grand prize winner in the 2017 Wyland’s Whale and Dolphin Adventure Art Lessons in the Wild program. Photo: Courtesy Sydni_9-12 Sydni, 9, was an age-category winner in the Wyland Art Contest. Photo: Courtesy of Dana Wharf Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

A Ladera Ranch resident was named the grand prize winner in the 2017 Wyland’s Whale and Dolphin Adventure Art Lessons in the Wild program.

Sullivan Land, 11, was selected by Wyland for his creation. As the grand prize winner, he received a “Sea Life Below” signed giclee on canvas. The work depicts the wilds of an untamed reef as dolphins cruise in the distance and a hammerhead looks for food.

The program, sponsored by Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching, is a family-based marine life educational outreach initiative designed for children ages 3-12. Dana Wharf has been involved with the program since 2013.

During the seasonal program, kids are able to go on a two-hour whale watching trip followed by an art lesson with Wyland.

Winners from each age category received a $25 gift certificate to the Wyland studio in Laguna Beach and two free whale watching tickets from Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

The winners in the age-categories include Nico Morughan (ages 3-5), Maya Graves (ages 6-8) and Sydni Harden (ages 9-12).