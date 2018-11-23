By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Goodwill of Orange County is raising money to cover monthly membership costs for individuals living with physical disabilities or chronic illness at the Rogers A. Severson Fitness & Technology Center.

“Giving Tuesday” encourages consumers to be philanthropic, following Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year’s Giving Tuesday will be Nov. 27.

The Rogers A. Severson Fitness & Technology Center provides services for those specifically living with a physical disability or chronic illness. It offers a fully accessible gym with specialized equipment as well as inclusive fitness classes and knowledgeable physical therapists and training staff. A monthly membership costs just $35. Goodwill aims to raise funds to cover 200 membership fees.

“Our (Center) provides a state-of-the-art and comfortable facility for people with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses to build strength and confidence. There’s nothing else like it in Orange County and for many, the Fitness Center is a true lifeline,” said Nicole Suydam, president and CEO of Goodwill of Orange County in a press release. “Goodwill of Orange County is proud to participate in this worldwide giving event, and we are grateful and appreciative for the support of the local community.”

Anyone interested in joining Goodwill of Orange County’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.ocgoodwill.org for more information.