Summers are made for road trips. On-the-road getaways are not only a wallet-friendly means of travel, but also a family-friendly escape that keeps everyone together. Before you jam everyone into the car for fun-filled summer adventures, here are a few tips, games and tricks to make your road trip entertaining and educational.

Ask for input from everyone. Whether your family is heading up the coast to Monterey, cruising to Mammoth Lakes or are loading up for a camping trip, involve your children in the planning process. Silence Siri or Alexa and put the navigational system away. Instead, buy a paper map and plot your course. Research places to stop and explore along the way—maybe a visit to the Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery outside San Simeon on your trip north.

Get creative with games inside the car. Exploration isn’t exclusive outside the car. Load up your car-game arsenal and use driving time for creative, interactive games. Go through the alphabet. For this game, pick a category such as fruits, cities or sports teams. Then take turns coming up with items starting with that letter. Play the license plate game. Keep your eyes set on passing cars. Try to find all 50 states. Ever wonder where other cars are going? Pick a car and craft a story of their travels. Let imaginations run wild.

Embark on a listening adventure. It’s inevitable. At some point in the trip, the miles will seem endless. Help beat the road-trip lull with an audiobook. The miles are guaranteed to fly by. You could opt for a family-friendly classic adventure novel like Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island or Douglas Adams’ science-fiction comedy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Whatever you choose, enjoy the journey where your family will be transported to far-off lands for a new adventure together.

Read more of our 2018 Summer Camp and Activities Guide HERE: