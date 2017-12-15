Girls Soccer Begins Tough Slate of Games

By Steve Breazeale

The upcoming stretch of games will be a good litmus test for the Dana Hills girls soccer team. The Dolphins (1-2) will play two top-10 teams in its next three games.

The Dolphins will travel to play CIF-SS Division 1’s seventh-ranked Huntington Beach (3-2-1) on Monday, Dec. 18. They host El Toro (0-4) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and, after the holiday break, travel to play Trabuco Hills, the top-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 2, on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Dolphins were held scoreless in their first two games of the season, but erupted for six goals in a 6-0 shutout over Crossroads in the Aliso Cup Tournament on Dec. 9.