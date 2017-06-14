South Orange County Gem and Mineral Society (SOCGEMS) will hold its monthly meeting from 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 23 at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville.

The topics of discussion will center on turquoise, which will be presented by Dayton Simmons, a turquoise trader from New Mexico who has spoken throughout the U.S. Simmons speaks around the country on the criteria of education from the Gemological Institute of America. He will bring many samples and will have items for sale. Bring your own turquoise to be identified. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit www.socgems.com.