By Kristina Pritchett

Dana Point residents can start earning gas rewards after Albertsons Companies, LLC and Chevron Products Company announced their expansion of their Gas Rewards program to Southern California.

The expansion of the Gas Rewards program, which has been in place for Vons, Chevron and Texaco customers, will help ostensibly for Albertsons customers.

For every 100 points earned by shopping at Southern California Albertsons and Vons stores, customers will receive a 10 cent-per-gallon Gas Reward. Customers can earn points every time they use their phone number while shopping at the local stores, according to a statement.

Customers can register for the program at www.albertsons.com or by downloading the Albertson’s app.