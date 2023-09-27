With fall’s long-awaited arrival to Southern California this past weekend, the REDO Vintage and Maker’s Market offered Dana Point residents and visitors the perfect opportunity to enjoy the cooler weather while shopping for unique arts, crafts and retro goods.

The bi-annual REDO market along Del Prado Avenue in Dana Point’s Lantern District on Sunday, Sept. 24, featured a host of local and other SoCal vendors, attracting hundreds of people to peruse and purchase vintage accessories, clothing, jewelry, paintings, records and even surfboards.

In addition to the local makers offering their goods, area musicians and bands–including Andrew Lavin, Anthony Small, Dano Forte, Los Pakalolos, Mojave Ghost, Randall Winvick, Stereosity and Sidney Bowen–performed on four different stages along the street for shoppers to groove to the music.

More information on the REDO market, such as staying up to date on announcements for the next event in the spring, can be found at redomarket.com and on Instagram @redo_market.