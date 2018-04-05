Gallery: Pipe Dreams, March 2018

Photo Gallery of Surf4 Surf3 Surf2 Surf1 Surf5 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Daniel Ritz

As much as sunny skies and little precipitation can be called winter, it’s been a long season for South Orange County surfers.

A lack of seasonal North-Pacific swell, a high-pressure ridge off of the Southern California coast reflecting what Aleutian swells have formed and regular side-shore winds have all contributed to a lack-luster winter season for local wave riders.

Throughout March, Dana Point Times contributing photographer Noah McPherson had his eyes peeled for surfers lucky enough to find themselves enjoying the sparse conditions.

On March 20, spring officially arrived, and local surfers are anticipating an early season of well-groomed southern hemisphere groundswell.