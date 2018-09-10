Gallery: Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Lobster Fest 2018

On Sept. 8, more than 600 guests gathered inside Doheny State Beach for the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary’s annual Lobster Fest.

Attendees enjoyed a live casino, live music courtesy of the Buzzards and Jaws, libations served by a hearty staff of eager volunteers and of course, fresh Maine lobster steamed live courtesy of San Pedro’s Fish Market.

On particular volunteer group were members of the Satellite Rotary of Northwest Mexico, coordinated by Maurilio Melendez. Melendez and Ricardo Beas, owner of Ricardo’s Place in San Juan Capistrano as well as long time rotarian, brought eight volunteers of the Northwest satellite club to assist in the production of Lobster Fest.

Melendez said the club, which largely focuses on Baja, Mexico from Tijuana to Ensenada, operates on similar guiding principles but in a slightly different practical platform.

“We are mostly focused organizing small projects that immediately make a difference,” Melendez said. “We’ll build a path for kids to go to schools, we’ll raise funds or help provide transportation. We try to be very direct and assist small communities organize.”

Lobster Fest, is the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary club’s largest fundraiser. The funds of Lobster Fest go to a wide variety of charities, largely for children.

A full list of beneficiaries can be seen below.