The City of Dana Point ushered in the holiday spirit early this December with tree lightings at La Plaza Park and Pines Park on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 4, respectively.

Hundreds gathered in the two local parks to watch as city officials counted down to the illumination of the trees.

The festive mood was set with carolers singing all of the holiday classics ahead of the tree lightings, and attendees could warm up with a cup of hot chocolate, courtesy of Coffee Importers.

Kids had the chance to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and take family photos with Santa. Families could also drop off letters to Santa, donate unwrapped toys for the Spark of Love Toy Drive and receive pre-packaged treats offered by “Santa’s elves” from the City of Dana Point’s Recreation Division.

For those who were unable to attend the two events, kids will still have the chance to send their letters to Santa. Anytime before Monday, Dec. 11, kids can mail their letters to: Santa Letters, c/o City of Dana Point Recreation Division, 34052 Del Obispo St., Dana Point, CA 92629.

Those sending letters are asked to include a mailing address on the letter so Santa can send a return message.

Check out the gallery below for photos of the tree lighting events from Breeana Greenberg and Jean-Paul Van Swae.