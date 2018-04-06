GALLERY: From the Archives, March 2018

Every week, the Dana Point Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@danapointtimes.com.

Photo Gallery of DPT_0330_LIVING_ARchivePhoto Taken in 1938, this photo looks north past Palisades Dr. (on right) towards the Dana Point headlands. Photo: Courtesy of the Santa Ana Public Library DPT_0323_LIVING_ArchivePhoto Taken in 1929, this photo, shows a Underground Construction Co. machine with tractor treads working in front of a building in Dana Point. Photo: Courtesy of the Santa Ana Public Library DPT_0316_LIVING_ArchivePhoto Karen Coberly's t-shirt said it all at a rally in Dana Point in March, 1982. Coberly, from San Marcos, joined about 5,000 others urging San Onofre's shutdown. Photo: Courtesy of Courtesy of the Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection DPT_0302_LIVING_ARchivePhoto The boat Dixie washed ashore near Dana Point after a bad northwesterly storm. Photo: Courtesy of the UC Irvine Special Collections Library.