Gallery: From the Archive- May 2018

Photo Gallery
1966. A woman plays her guitar on the bluffs high above the Capistrano Beach Club, seen below.
Dana point 1920
This photo, taken in the 1920s, show the undeveloped hills of Dana Point. Courtesy of Phyllis Girvetz
Dana Point Oct 29 1965
This aerial photograph, taken in October, 1965, clearly shows waves washing over the reefs previously known as Killer Dana, outside of the Dana Point headlands. Courtesy Orange County Archives
