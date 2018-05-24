Gallery: From the Archive- May 2018

Every week, the Dana Point Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@danapointtimes.com.

Photo Gallery of DPT_0504_LIVING_ArchivePhoto_On the Bluffs 1966. A woman plays her guitar on the bluffs high above the Capistrano Beach Club, seen below. Dana point 1920 This photo, taken in the 1920s, show the undeveloped hills of Dana Point. Courtesy of Phyllis Girvetz Dana Point Oct 29 1965 This aerial photograph, taken in October, 1965, clearly shows waves washing over the reefs previously known as Killer Dana, outside of the Dana Point headlands. Courtesy Orange County Archives DPT_0525_LIVING_ArchivePhoto Edward Russell (left) at Fisherman's Cove in Jul, 1966.Photo contributed by the Capistrano Beach Community Association Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY