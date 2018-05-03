Gallery: From the Archive-April 2018

Every week, the Dana Point Times will showcase a historical photo from around the city. If you have a photo you would like to submit for consideration, send the photo, your name for credit as well as the date and location of the photo to editorial@danapointtimes.com.
Photo Gallery
A group of men gather around a speaker on the street near a car with a sign on it for "Dana Point Hollywoodland.”
This photo, taken in the late 1960s shows the northern portion of the Dana Point Harbor before the interior docks were constructed. Notice the plot of land in underneath the headlands, now home to the Ocean Institute.
