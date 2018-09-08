DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Gallery: 2018 Ocean Institute Tall Ships Festival

By Daniel Ritz

The ships have sailed in the 2018 Ocean Institute Tall Ships Festival, held in the Dana Point Harbor. Thousands gathered to be entertained by hundreds of volunteers and professional pirates, sailors and midshipmen in addition to the eight tall ships themselves.

Cannons blasted and children screamed in both terror and in joy as the Harbor swelled. Dana Point Times was on scene for the annual parade of Tall Ships as well as some of the dozens of programs offered inside and outside the Ocean Institute.

 

