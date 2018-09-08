Gallery: 2018 Ocean Institute Tall Ships Festival

By Daniel Ritz

The ships have sailed in the 2018 Ocean Institute Tall Ships Festival, held in the Dana Point Harbor. Thousands gathered to be entertained by hundreds of volunteers and professional pirates, sailors and midshipmen in addition to the eight tall ships themselves.

Cannons blasted and children screamed in both terror and in joy as the Harbor swelled. Dana Point Times was on scene for the annual parade of Tall Ships as well as some of the dozens of programs offered inside and outside the Ocean Institute.

Be sure to tune into Dana Point Times on Instagram @DanaPointTimes and on Facebook for continued updates.

Photo Gallery of 6 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz 2 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz 3 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 4 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 7 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 8 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 9 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 10 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 12 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 13 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Spence Reid 14 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz 15 - Copy 1 - Copy IMG_9561 - Copy IMG_9561 IMG_9564 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9569 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9572 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9576 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9582 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9585 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9588 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9597 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz IMG_9600 - Copy Ocean Institute Tall Ship Festival 2018. Photo: Daniel Ritz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY