Entertainment at Dana Point Harbor dedication, 1966

Folk musicians at a “Rock Placing Ceremony,” dedicating the beginning of construction of the Dana Point Harbor, Aug. 29, 1966.

Every week, the Dana Point Times will feature a historic picture. Online, the Dana Point Times will create a gallery of this month’s photos. To submit your historical photos, please provide information about the scene along with your name for credit to editorial@danapointtimes.com.