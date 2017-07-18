Southbound I-5 is scheduled to close at night from Wednesday, July 19-Friday, July 21 between Camino Capistrano and PCH/Camino Las Ramblas, according to officials.

Next week, northbound I-5 is scheduled to close at night from Wednesday, July 26-Friday, July 28 between Avenida Pico and PCH/Camino Las Ramblas.

Crews will be replacing outdated overhead signs that span the freeway.

Lane closures are scheduled from 10 a.m.-5 a.m. Full freeway closures will be from midnight-5 p.m.

Officials said motorists should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible.

For more information, including maps and detour raps, click here and here. 

