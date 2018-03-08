FRC Remains Suspended; Council Elects to Continue Discussion on Charter Changes

By Daniel Ritz

During their meeting on March 6, City Council was unable to come to a consensus concerning charter amendments proposed by Council member John Tomlinson to review and possibly amend the Finance Review Committee (FRC) charter, specifically, how FRC members are elected by City Council.

Tomlinson, who’s resolution (see it in full at www.danapoint.org) stated that all five members of the FRC would have to be voted to the committee by approval of the majority of the City Council. He stated this was to avoid an over-politicization of the FRC.

Council member Debra Lewis, who along with Council member Paul Wyatt, verbally refuted Tomlinson’s resolution, said that she completely disagreed that the FRC was politicized because of the way it was formatted.

Mayor Richard Viczorek proposed that the FRC return to the original induction format, which included four members: the city manager, the assistant city manager, one member of the public voted in by a majority of the City Council, and one ex-oficio non-voting auditor position member.

After Viczorek made his proposal, Tomlinson stated that he was against the interference and reiterated the potential change in Council members come Election Day in November.

Tomlinson continued stating that if the initial investment committee induction model proposed by Viczorek didn’t work, and the current induction model in place where each FRC member is appointed by a City Council member fails, that his resolution be given a chance.

After a long discussion, multiple motions and substitute motions, Mayor Viczorek suggested circling the wagons and reconsidering the resolution after further research. The revised resolution will be discussed at a future City Council meeting. www.danapoint.org