Fourth of July Celebrations: Ways to Join the Festivities

Across Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Saturday, July 1

Outlets at San Clemente July 4th Sidewalk Sale

The Outlets at San Clemente are celebrating the Fourth of July with a sidewalk sale. It will offer sales of up to 70 percent off. Offers will vary. The sale runs through Tuesday, July 4. 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. www.outletsatsanclemente.com.

Red, White & Blue Planter Make & Take

9 a.m. Create a patriotic look for your porch or patio with a red, white and blue planter. Those who attend will see a demonstration and hands-on planting. Registration is necessary to attend and $15.99 fee is required the day of class. Armstrong Garden Centers. 32382 Del Obispo, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.6666. www.armstronggarden.com.

San Juan Capistrano Carnival

Noon-10 p.m. The city’s four-day carnival kicks off with 17 rides and a midway for those who want to try their luck at winning a prize at one of the carnival games. For information on wristband and ticket prices, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion.

Fourth of July Kick-Off Concert at Historical Society

4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a free concert at the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society. Two concerts at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. will feature guitarist Mike Chamberlin performing some of the greatest love songs from World War II. Bring a beach chair or blanket, kick back, and enjoy the songs that inspired the country during the early 1940s. The event is free to the public, but donations for historic preservation are appreciated. O’Neill Museum. 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.8444. www.sjchistoricalsociety.com.

Tuesday, July 4

San Juan Capistrano Fourth of July Celebration & Carnival

Noon-10:30 p.m. The city will host the annual Fourth of July celebration at the San Juan Sports Park. Festivities include live music performed by Family Style at 6 p.m., dancing, carnival rides, food to purchase and a beer and wine garden. All rides and games require purchase, with the exception of a free mechanical train ride through the sports park and old fashioned family picnic games for all ages. The evening is capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets and arrive early to find the best spot to enjoy the show. Canopies are permitted in the back portion of the sports park. Admission and parking are free. For more info, call 949.493.5911 or visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org. 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.

4th of July Firework Cruise

7:30-9:30 p.m. Set out on the Ocean Institute’s R/V Sea Explorer to enjoy the Dana Point Fireworks. Tickets are $65 for adults, $45 for children 4-12. Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Dana Pride Dinner Cruise

7:30-9:30 p.m. Go aboard the Dana Pride and feast on a buffet style dinner before the fireworks begin. There will be tri-tip, barbecue chicken, mac and cheese, barbecue beans, mixed green salad, rolls and more. A cash bar will be provided. Tickets are $89 for adults and $45 for kids 5-12. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

4th of July Fireworks on the Water

8-10 p.m. Join Capt. Dave for an evening of fireworks on the water. Tickets are $65 per person. Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Safari. 24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.488.2828. www.dolphinsafari.com.

Display Cruise

8-9:30 p.m. Enjoy the fireworks from a view from a Dana Wharf vessel. There will be various boats on the water. Tickets are $45 for adults and $29 for kids 3-12. Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching. 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. www.danawharf.com.

Dana Point July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

9-11 p.m. See the firework show from the Harbor, Doheny State Beach or more. The fireworks are lit in the Harbor. The show will be synchronized to music, which can be heard on 88.5 KSBR. For more information, contact the city of Dana Point’s Community Services Department at 949.248.3530. Dana Point Harbor. 24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. Photo: Alex Paris

San Clemente Independence Day Fireworks

9 p.m. The city of San Clemente will host their annual show beginning at 9 p.m. It can be seen from many beaches and hilltop areas. 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente.