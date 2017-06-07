To celebrate Armed Forces Day, The Fountains at Sea Bluffs honored 25 veterans during an Armed Forces Tribute Breakfast on May 20.
The Fountains gave each of the 19 resident veterans and their veteran guests a framed certificate of appreciation.
The VFW also handed out a 50-year coin to Vietnam veterans.
The residents who were honored served during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. They served in the Navy, Air Force and the Army.
Below is the full list of names:
WWII
Ken Bourguignon – Air Force 1943-1945
Bob Krollpfeiffer – Air Force 1944-1945
Howell Teeple – Army 1943-1945
Del Monge – Army 1943-1945
William Patterson – Navy 1942-1945
Richard Klien – Air Force 1942-1945
Korean War
Lou Barnard – Navy 1949-1961
Richard Bauer – Navy 1950-1956
Malcolm Black – Air Force 1952-1956
James Dick – Navy 1944-1952 Korean and WWII
Downs McCloskey – Navy 1951-1955
George Schuetze – Army 1952-1954
Roland Vandeventer – Army 1951-1953
Ralph Wilson – Navy 1944-1979 Korean, WWII, Vietnam
Harvey Wichman – Army 1951-1953
Vietnam
Marc Coody – Air Force 1960-1980
William Richman – Navy 1960-1965
No Conflict
David Walz – Air Force 1954-1957
Raul Solis – Air Force 1954-1957
Post 9934 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Dana Point
VFW Post 9934 Commander Wayne Yost and Commander’s Spouse Debbie Yost
VFW Post 9934 Sr Vice Commander Richard Alonzo
VFW Post 9934 Jr Vice Commander Carlos Garcia
VFW Post 9934 Quartermaster William Manes
VFW Post 9934 Adjutant Marcia Ann Kuehl
VFW Post 9934 Jack Durish Marketing Coordinator
