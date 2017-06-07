To celebrate Armed Forces Day, The Fountains at Sea Bluffs honored 25 veterans during an Armed Forces Tribute Breakfast on May 20.

The Fountains gave each of the 19 resident veterans and their veteran guests a framed certificate of appreciation.

The VFW also handed out a 50-year coin to Vietnam veterans.

The residents who were honored served during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. They served in the Navy, Air Force and the Army.

Below is the full list of names:

WWII

Ken Bourguignon – Air Force 1943-1945

Bob Krollpfeiffer – Air Force 1944-1945

Howell Teeple – Army 1943-1945

Del Monge – Army 1943-1945

William Patterson – Navy 1942-1945

Richard Klien – Air Force 1942-1945

Korean War

Lou Barnard – Navy 1949-1961

Richard Bauer – Navy 1950-1956

Malcolm Black – Air Force 1952-1956

James Dick – Navy 1944-1952 Korean and WWII

Downs McCloskey – Navy 1951-1955

George Schuetze – Army 1952-1954

Roland Vandeventer – Army 1951-1953

Ralph Wilson – Navy 1944-1979 Korean, WWII, Vietnam

Harvey Wichman – Army 1951-1953

Vietnam

Marc Coody – Air Force 1960-1980

William Richman – Navy 1960-1965

No Conflict

David Walz – Air Force 1954-1957

Raul Solis – Air Force 1954-1957

Post 9934 – Veterans of Foreign Wars Dana Point

VFW Post 9934 Commander Wayne Yost and Commander’s Spouse Debbie Yost

VFW Post 9934 Sr Vice Commander Richard Alonzo

VFW Post 9934 Jr Vice Commander Carlos Garcia

VFW Post 9934 Quartermaster William Manes

VFW Post 9934 Adjutant Marcia Ann Kuehl

VFW Post 9934 Jack Durish Marketing Coordinator