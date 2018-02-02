Founder of ‘Just a Penny Please’ Begins Walk Across America in Dana Point

By Daniel Ritz

Michael “Cappi” Capozzoli is walking across America from Dana Point to Boston’s Fenway Park. The 3,000-mile journey, estimated to take more than 300 days, is Capozzoli’s effort to raise awareness and funding for a pet friendly and safe/transitional house in his home community of Sedona, Arizona.

After a life-changing experience as a young father in his twenties, Capozzoli, 66, became dedicated to the cause of raising funds and awareness for women’s rights and domestic and child abuse victims.

Sitting in a lawn chair outside of his trailer in the parking lot of the Laguna Cliffs Marriot Resort & Spa where his transport vehicle was parked, Capozzoli said that he has been training for this walk his entire life.

“I haven’t had to train, because I was never out of shape,” Capozzoli said. “If I help just one kid, this whole trip will be worth it.”

Before departing on Feb. 1, Capozzoli attended a Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club meeting with Dana Point Assistant City Manager Mike Killebrew, where they raised more than $210 dollars for Capozzoli’s nonprofit 501(C) (3) organization called Just a Penny Please.

Capozzoli plans on reaching Lake Elsinore by way of Ortega Highway by Feb. 4. You can learn more about Capozzoli and his nonprofit Just A Penny Please on www.justapennyplease.com. Dana Point Times will periodically offer updates on his journey on www.danapointtimes.com.