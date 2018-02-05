Former Dana Hills Spanish Teacher Charged in Three-Count Child Pornography Indictment

By Daniel Ritz

A federal grand jury named Ezequiel Christopher Barragan, 51, from Aliso Viejo, in an indictment that accuses him of traveling to China to engage in illegal sexual activity with a 16-year-old and taking sexually explicit photographs of the victim.

Formerly a Spanish teacher at Dana Hills High School, as well as a youth baseball coach, Barragan was charged in a three-count indictment that accuses him of producing child pornography, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place.

Barragan, who is currently serving a state prison sentence in an unrelated case, will be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks.

The charge of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years. The charges of international travel and engaging in illicit sexual activity each carry a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.