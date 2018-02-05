EYE ON DP, News Headlines

Former Dana Hills Spanish Teacher Charged in Three-Count Child Pornography Indictment

By Daniel Ritz

A federal grand jury named Ezequiel Christopher Barragan, 51, from Aliso Viejo, in an indictment that accuses him of traveling to China to engage in illegal sexual activity with a 16-year-old and taking sexually explicit photographs of the victim.
Formerly a Spanish teacher at Dana Hills High School, as well as a youth baseball coach, Barragan was charged in a three-count indictment that accuses him of producing child pornography, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, and engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor in a foreign place.
Barragan, who is currently serving a state prison sentence in an unrelated case, will be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks.

The charge of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years. The charges of international travel and engaging in illicit sexual activity each carry a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.

This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.

 

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>