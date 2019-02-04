Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Former Dana Point City Councilmember John Tomlinson has submitted paperwork indicating his intention to run again for city council in 2020.

The city clerk’s office received a Candidate Intention Statement—also known as a California Fair Political Practices Form 501—on Wednesday, Jan. 30.. A candidate for state or local office must file this form for each election, including reelection to the same office. The form must be filed before the candidate can solicit or receive any contributions or before any expenditures are made from personal funds or on behalf of a candidacy.

Tomlinson told the Dana Point Times in November that he embarked on his city council career with the goal of representing the residents of Capistrano Beach. If he maintains his residency, Tomlinson will be vying for the District 5 seat on city council.

When asked in November if Tomlinson would remain involved in politics, he said that if he’s called upon, he will be ready to serve in “any necessary capacity.”

In the 2020 Dana Point City Council Elections, Districts 4 and 5 will be up for election.