By Kristina Pritchett

When parents of players on the Dana Hills High School lacrosse team joined together to come up with a way to raise funds for the boys’ team, they thought big. The result: The first annual Dana Hills Boys Lacrosse Food and Wine Experience will be held at the Ocean Institute on Friday, Jan. 27.

“We asked how we could raise money for the team,” said Rob Wilson, executive chef at Montage Laguna Beach. “We thought of what could work and what could be super successful.”

He said the girls’ team did a fundraiser with food and wine and theirs was successful, so the family used their connections in the culinary fields and were able to secure some top chefs to participate.

“I’m a Dana Hills alum, [the chefs] have kids that have gone there, or they’ve gone there, and they wanted to help,” Wilson said.

The event will feature eight chefs from Orange County and will pair them with wineries in order to create special food and wine pairings.

“This isn’t your typical fundraiser,” Wilson said. “It’s a food and wine experience. With the chefs we have, (and) the food and the wine, it will be a fun night.”

Addie Hamilton will perform at the event, and there will be a raffle, silent auction and a wine pull.

There are 150 tickets available—Wilson said there are about 50 left.

“We’re trying to make it super boutique so the chefs can interact with the guests,” Wilson said.

Tickets start at $100 for general admission, and $150 for the Star Sous Chef Experience—the Experience lets people work alongside one of the celebrity chefs for a portion of the evening.

For a list of the chefs and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-food-wine-experience-tickets-28737971045. Proceeds will benefit the team for equipment, transportation, uniforms and more purchases.