I often say I have the hardest job in the world. On the other hand, I do love what I do, seeing how quickly lives can change with a little education and shift in one’s nutrition approach.

The issue remains with the bright and shiny object we are all chasing, aka fast weight loss at any cost. During the holidays, we have lots of distractions to get in our way of thinking clearly.

So my advice this holiday season is to simply hold on. Eat all your regular meals, don’t hoard calories for the special event, fill your plate with more plants, and then join me in the month of January for “Mama G’s Quickstart Guide to Health and Weight Loss.”

Too often, even well-meaning dietitians don’t have the skills to help their clients put the science of evidence-based nutrition on their plates. A “healthy”-looking recipe that tastes great doesn’t mean that it contains the calories and nutrients necessary to reach one’s goal(s).

The January experience will help you dial in your food preferences along with being able to see what appropriate portion sizes can look like, focusing on food inclusion rather than exclusion–the opposite of most diets with their restrictive and punitive approaches.

Not only will you be given a printable guide chock-full of recipes with international flair, but I plan to help you navigate your own kitchen.

We will tour a local grocery store; yes, you actually can go into the middle isles rather than staying around the perimeter, but understanding how to read a label is paramount to your success.

Being drawn to all the colorful labels with the right buzzwords, picture walking down the cereal aisle with your kids, is not how we should choose our food stuff, but rather understanding how to read the nutrition label along with the ingredient list.

I will also take you on a virtual tour of my kitchen and pantry, as a well-stocked pantry and refrigerator/freezer is of great importance in setting yourself up for success in the New Year. Donating food stuff that is not needed to your local food pantry, then stocking your shelves with necessary items will make pulling together your favorite meals much easier.

I will teach you how long fresh food lasts, the importance of food safety, how to avoid food waste, and most importantly, I hope to change your attitude about leftovers, realizing the benefit of quick and delicious bonus meals from the refrigerator and freezer.

You might have heard about the functionality of the “kitchen triangle,” including easy access to the sink, refrigerator and stove, and while you can’t necessarily remodel your kitchen, together we can set the stage for more productivity and fun.

We will chat about “must haves,” like a good set of knives, understanding what pots, pans and other cooking supplies will aid in your success, as well as the kitchen items you just can’t live without.

Looking forward to giving you the tools needed to optimize your health and wellness. Happy holidays from Mama G.

