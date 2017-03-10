First Weekend of Festival of Whales Makes a Splash

Photo Gallery
IMG_5510
Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5452
Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5443
Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5418
Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5415
Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5411
Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5387
The Ocean Institute held Art & the Sea: Paint Class where guests of all ages painted a whale tail during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5383
The Ocean Institute held Art & the Sea: Paint Class where guests of all ages painted a whale tail during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5349
The Ocean Institute held Art & the Sea: Paint Class where guests of all ages painted a whale tail during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5330
The Ocean Institute held Art & the Sea: Paint Class where guests of all ages painted a whale tail during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_2760
A new whale was painted at Doheny State Beach's Whale Walk in celebration of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Eric Heinz
IMG_2755
Visitors rushed for cover as rain came down during the Festival of Whales on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Eric Heinz
WhalesParade030417-189
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-182
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-154
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-123
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-113
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-94
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-96
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-97
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-91
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-78
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
WhalesParade030417-67
Grand Marshal Rachel Tilly holds up her 2015 WSL Longboard Champion trophy during the Festival of Whales Parade on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Alan Gibby
IMG_5192
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5168
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5153
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5142
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5133
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5125
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5119
In Baby Beach, 10 participants created sand sculptures for the contest during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5102
On Saturday, there was a street fair during the 46th Festival of Whales in La Plaza Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5099
Rachael Tilly, the grand marshal, signs posters during the street fair at the Festival of Whales on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5078
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5028
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5073
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_5018
In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes
IMG_5017
In the Dana Point Harbor, there were artists showcasing their work. as part of the 46th Annual Festival of Whales. Photo: Lauralyn Loynes
IMG_4896
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4856
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4847
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4697
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4639
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4541
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4393
The Festival of Whales parade traveled down Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4365
Councilman Rick Viczorek participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4351
Councilman John Tomlinson participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4346
Councilman Joe Muller participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4336
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Wyatt participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4326 2
Mayor Debra Lewis participated in the annual Festival of Whales parade on Saturday, March 4. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4272
The Orange County Sheriff's Department kicked off the parade during the 46th Annual Festival of Whales Parade. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
The first weekend of the 46th annual Festival of Whales brought sea creatures, treasure digging, pirates and even Darth Vader to Dana Point.
The two-weekend event kicked off with a parade down Pacific Coast Highway with maritime balloons, city officials, organizations and groups—and even some Storm Troopers.
On the first day, there was a street fair at La Plaza Park, a “Woodie” and Corvette car show in the Harbor and a sand sculpting contest at Baby Beach. On Sunday, a minke whale was added to Doheny State Beach’s Whale Walk. In the Harbor, guests learned how to paint a whale tail. There was also an art in the park exhibition as well as Ocean Awareness Day festivities at Baby Beach.
The Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled due to the rain and has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 11 a.m.
The Festival continues March 11 and 12 throughout Dana Point. To see the event guide, click here.
comments (0)