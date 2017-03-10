First Weekend of Festival of Whales Makes a Splash

Photo Gallery of IMG_5510 Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5452 Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5443 Kids ran toward the sand to participate in the Festival of Whales' annual Diamond Dig at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5418 Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_5415 Vendors and organizations participated in the Festival of Whales' Ocean Awareness Day at Baby Beach on Sunday, March 5. By Kristina Pritchett

The first weekend of the 46th annual Festival of Whales brought sea creatures, treasure digging, pirates and even Darth Vader to Dana Point.

The two-weekend event kicked off with a parade down Pacific Coast Highway with maritime balloons, city officials, organizations and groups—and even some Storm Troopers.

On the first day, there was a street fair at La Plaza Park, a “Woodie” and Corvette car show in the Harbor and a sand sculpting contest at Baby Beach. On Sunday, a minke whale was added to Doheny State Beach’s Whale Walk. In the Harbor, guests learned how to paint a whale tail. There was also an art in the park exhibition as well as Ocean Awareness Day festivities at Baby Beach.

The Rubber Ducky Derby was canceled due to the rain and has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 12 at 11 a.m.

The Festival continues March 11 and 12 throughout Dana Point. To see the event guide, click here.

Click to see the photos from day one and day two.