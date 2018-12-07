First Ever Public Menorah Lighting Event

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

A 9-foot Public Hanukkah Menorah will be lit at La Plaza Park, followed by a community-wide celebration on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m., the last night of Hanukkah. Festivities will include music, dancing, latkes, doughnuts, photo booth, crafts for the kids and more.

Dana Point’s menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world—including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin—helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

The event will be held at 34111 La Plaza. For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events visit www.jewishdanapoint.com.