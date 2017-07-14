First Concert in the Park Draws Large Crowd

Photo Gallery of IMG_4295 The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, performs during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4298 The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, performs during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4390 Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4397 Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4411 The Sam Morrison Band, a tribute band to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performs at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4417 The Sam Morrison Band, a tribute band to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performs at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4449 Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4452 Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett IMG_4463 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

The city’s summer concert series returned to Sea Terrace Park on Sunday, July 9, with the Neil Deal and the Sam Morrison Band.

Despite the heat, the park was filled with locals having picnics, dancing to the live music, enjoying barbecue served by the Dana Point VFW Post 9934, eating ice cream from students at Dana Hills High School and more.

The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, as well as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed during the afternoon.

Rio, a tribute to Duran Duran, and Crimes of Passion, a Pat Benator tribute, will perform on Sunday, July 16, from 2:30-6 p.m.

A free shuttle bus is available at Dana Hills High School from 1-7 p.m.

The series continues through August 20.