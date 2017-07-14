First Concert in the Park Draws Large Crowd

Photo Gallery
IMG_4295
The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, performs during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4298
The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, performs during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9 at Sea Terrace Park. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4390
Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4397
Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4411
The Sam Morrison Band, a tribute band to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performs at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4417
The Sam Morrison Band, a tribute band to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performs at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4449
Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
IMG_4452
Concert-goers dance as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed at Sea Terrace Park during the city’s summer concert on Sunday, July 9. Photo: Kristina Pritchett
By Kristina Pritchett
The city’s summer concert series returned to Sea Terrace Park on Sunday, July 9, with the Neil Deal and the Sam Morrison Band.
Despite the heat, the park was filled with locals having picnics, dancing to the live music, enjoying barbecue served by the Dana Point VFW Post 9934, eating ice cream from students at Dana Hills High School and more.
The Neil Deal, a tribute band to Neil Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, as well as the Sam Morrison Band, a tribute to Bob Seger and Southern Rock, performed during the afternoon.
Rio, a tribute to Duran Duran, and Crimes of Passion, a Pat Benator tribute, will perform on Sunday, July 16, from 2:30-6 p.m.
A free shuttle bus is available at Dana Hills High School from 1-7 p.m.
The series continues through August 20.
comments (0)