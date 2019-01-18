First Coffee Chat Guest of the Year Announced

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The Dana Point Civic Association will hold the first “Coffee Chat” meeting of 2019 on Friday, Jan. 25 at 8:30-10 a.m. at Jim Miller’s Coffee Importers. The guest speaker will be Dana Point Mayor Joe Muller, who will be presenting an update on the city and plans for the future.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. Coffee Chats are typically held on the third Friday of each month, subject to change based on weather.