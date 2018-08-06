Firefighters Battle 4,000-Acre ‘Holy Fire’ in Cleveland National Forest; Containment at Zero Percent

By Alex Groves

Updated at 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6:

The Holy fire had charred 4,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest by Monday night and was zero percent contained, according to fire officials.

The blaze, reported about 1:17 p.m., began in the area of Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads before consuming thousands of acres on the border of Orange and Riverside counties before nightfall.

The fire was burning rapidly earlier in the day, but was burning at a moderate rate of spread by evening, according to fire officials.

The fire injured two firefighters, damaged one structure and prompted the evacuation of residences.

Holy Jim Canyon, the Trabuco Canyon Recreational Residence Tract and all Trabuco Ranger District campgrounds were placed under evacuation order.

Several roads in the area were also closed, including Trabuco Creek Road, Maple Springs Truck Trail, North Main Divide, Bedford Road and Indian Truck Trail.

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Rancho Santa Margarita Bell Tower at 22232 El Paseo for people affected by the fire.

Update at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6:

The Holy fire had burned through 1200 acres, hospitalized two firefighters and damaged a structure as it continued to rage in South Orange County Monday night.

The fire was moving in a northeasterly direction toward Riverside County, according to updates from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The blaze was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads in the Cleveland National Forest, not far from the Riverside-Orange County line.

Early reports had the fire at between 50 and 75 acres but it soon swelled by hundreds of acres, prompting the mandatory evacuation of residents in Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon and the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.

Two hikers were stranded in the area of the fire, but were said to have been evacuated shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Orange County Fire Authority officials said they were continuing to monitor the blaze alongside the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Monday night. Strike teams were watching it from the Robinson Ranch area.

Update at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6:

Residents of two communities and two campgrounds were placed under mandatory evacuation Monday afternoon as firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze in the Cleveland National Forest.

The Holy fire had grown to more than 1,000 acres shortly after 4 p.m. and residents of Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Canyon Recreational Residence Tract were under evacuation order, as were the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.

The fire was first reported at 1:17 p.m. at Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads and quickly grew to its acreage over the course of a few hours.

The Orange County Fire Authority was the lead agency working the blaze until U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Management Team arrived.

Original story:

Firefighters were battling a more than 700-acre wildfire in the Cleveland National Forest on the Riverside-Orange County line on Monday, Aug. 6, fire officials said.

The fire, dubbed the Holy fire, was first reported about 1:17 p.m. at Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito.

The fire burned at a rapid rate of speed, growing to its current size in just a couple hours.

The fire was burning away from Orange County, Bommarito said.

He said people in the nearby community of Holy Jim were being asked to evacuate the area in an “overabundance of caution.”

The blaze put up a large plume of smoke that was visible in South Orange County and Southwest Riverside County as well.

This is a developing story and Dana Point Times will update it as more information becomes available.

