Fire Breaks Out in Capistrano by the Sea

A fire that broke out May 7 shortly after 1 p.m. in the 34100 block of Capistrano by the Sea in south Dana Point is now contained.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) received a call at approximately 1:15 p.m. that a fire had broken out in the brush behind residences atop the hill behind the Chevron station at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Del Obispo. 25 OCFA firefighters worked to keep the fire contained and away from residences, and the fire was put out before 25 after OCFA dropped water from a helicopter.

Orange County Fire Department Public Information Officer Steve Concialdi said that the fire burned one-eighth of an acre of eucalyptus trees.

Concialdi said the cause of the fire was yet-to-be determined and that the Orange County Fire Investigation team is currently on the scene investigating.

This story will be updated as more details become available.