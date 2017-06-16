Fine Arts Association to Hold Father’s Day Show and Sale

By Kristina Pritchett

This Father’s Day, a handful of local artists will be showcasing their work during the Dana Point Fine Arts Association’s Father’s Day outdoor show and sale.

Mark Van Dam, a San Juan Capistrano resident and artist, said he’s been a part of the shows for a number of years.

“I love the people, the area and the location is great,” Van Dam said.

He will be showing a number of oil paintings on canvas, most of which are beach scenes.

“I love the beach,” he said with a smile.

In his home, he was finishing up a San Clemente piece that many locals will recognize. He stood back to look at it.

“I think it’s mostly done,” Van Dam said.

The piece could be at this weekend’s event.

The outdoor art show will take place Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The work can be seen along the Dana Point Harbor Boardwalk, along the boat docks in Mariner’s Village on the east side of Coffee Importers.

Dana Point Fine Arts Association, a nonprofit, donates a portion of the proceeds to Dana Hills High School Art Department.

The show is weather permitting and if canceled no make-up date will be arranged.

For more information, visit www.danapointfinearts.org.