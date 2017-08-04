Finance Review Committee Continues Discussion on Attorney Costs

By Kristina Pritchett

The city’s Financial Review Committee is moving forward with their research regarding city attorney costs.

During the Wednesday, July 26, meeting, the committee requested Assistant City Manager Mike Killebrew to reach out to other cities about whether they have in-house attorneys versus how much cities pay outside attorneys, among other information.

Chairman Brian Porter said he felt there was a lot the committee will need to look at when comparing cities.

“We have to understand what neighboring cities are doing. How are they budgeting for it? We need to create that data first,” Porter said.

Committee member Buck Hill said the reason for doing this was to make it “more economic for Dana Point.”

“There are other possible ways we can improve instead of changing the total structure,” Hill said.

Committee member Larry Rolapp said another factor they needed to take into consideration was how “aggressive” cities are when pursuing litigation.

Killebrew could come back during the next meeting with the information he received from the cities. As of press deadline, a meeting was not scheduled online and an agenda was not available.