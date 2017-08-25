Family Science Night: Snails, Slugs and Slime

Photo Gallery of IMG_6971 The Ocean Institute's Family Science Nights concluded for 2017 with slime, slugs and snails. Photo: Erin McFaul IMG_6976 The Ocean Institute held the last Family Science Night on Aug. 17. The topic was snails, slugs and slime. Photo: Erin McFaul IMG_6984 The Ocean Institute held the last Family Science Night on Aug. 17. The topic was snails, slugs and slime. Photo: Erin McFaul IMG_6970 The Ocean Institute held the last Family Science Night on Aug. 17. The topic was snails, slugs and slime. Photo: Erin McFaul Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Erin McFaul

With sticky hands and buckets of slime, the Ocean Institute ended their summer Family Science Night series on Aug. 17. Titled “Snails, Slugs and Slime,” the event encouraged attendees to get their hands dirty and discover first-hand the components of slime.

Upon entering, guests were presented with samples of slime made with different bases—xanthan gum, chia seed and corn starch. Attendees then took their gooey concoctions to various stations where they took part in a series of tests.

First, children placed the slime on scales to discover which was the heaviest. Next, attendees tested the slime’s slipperiness by coating a small ball in the substance and then rolling it down a foil ramp. In the final test, children threw the coated slime balls at a poster board, with the slime’s stickiness determined by how long it remained plastered to the board.

Inside the Ocean Institute’s interactive labs, attendees plunged their hands into the touch tanks to feel ocean creatures and surveyed kelp, fish algae and squid underneath microscopes. After exploring the institute’s marine life, the families gathered indoors for a lecture.

Guest lecturer Jann Vendetti, Ph.D., from the Los Angeles Natural History Museum brought along snails for attendees to look after during the presentation. Vendetti used the remaining snails to create a live display of “snail art.”

Spreading out a brown piece of construction paper across the stage, Vendetti placed a couple snails on either end. Slowly crawling around during the lecture, the zig-zag formations of the snails created a slimy masterpiece.

“I think we had a lot of people interested in science and the grosser side of things,” said Alexandra Latona, Director of Public Programs for the Ocean Institute. “We’re grateful that everyone came out as a community and as a family for these events.”