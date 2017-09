The South Coast Literacy Council has been offering free English classes for adults at the Dana Point Library. The center will open for the fall semester on Friday, Sept. 15.

Classes will be held for all levels on Monday from 1-3 p.m. and on Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

For more information, email esl.danapt@gmail.com.