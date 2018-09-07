Is El Nino Knocking?

By Jake Howard

So, any other surfing parents out there notice that the day school started the surf went absolutely flat?

All summer long, I’ve been waiting for my daughter to head back to Las Palmas for the selfish reason of having more free time to surf. Admittedly, September and October are among my favorite months around here as our beaches quiet down, the weather’s nice and the water’s still warm.

In the week leading up to the start of school, we had a good run of waves. Then the minute the bell rang, nothing. That’s got me looking at the forecast lately and trying to figure out when we may again have a solid swell.

One sign of hope that seems to be emerging is that the Climate Prediction Center has noted that there is a 70 percent chance of an El Niño winter along the West Coast of the United States.

While that may mean December, January and February run a little warmer and drier than normal, it also means we could be in for a good dose of Northern Hemisphere swell energy.

Climate scientists are seeing evidence of warmer-than-normal water building across the equator in the central Pacific. This is typically a strong indicator of an impending El Nino weather pattern.

The last El Niño we experienced in California was in 2016 and the surf pumped. Keep an eye on the weather charts and those fingers crossed.