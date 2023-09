Saturday, Sept. 23, 9-11 a.m.

Join Stand Up to Trash at Baby Beach and the Ocean Institute for a beach cleanup followed by a Lunch and Learn at the Ocean Institute.

This month’s theme is California Coastal Cleanup Day, featuring special guest speaker Sabrina Banda from the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians. Georgia “Chena” Edmundson will offer face painting for kids.

Lunch will be provided.

Dana Point Harbor, 24800 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. standuptotrash.com.