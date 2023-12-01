Saturday, Dec. 2, 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Santa and his elves from the Recreation Division will ride on his Jolly Trolley to make stops at Sunset Park, Dana Woods Park and Sea Canyon Park, where they’ll hand out pre-packaged treats for kids up to 12 years of age.

Santa’s elves will also collect letters to Santa. The letters should include your mailing address, so Santa can return a special letter to you.

At the city’s last stop, La Plaza Park, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the annual community tree-lighting ceremony will be held with carolers, hot chocolate, and cookies. The tree lighting will be held promptly at 5:15 p.m.

La Plaza Park, 34111 La Plaza Street, Dana Point. Danapoint.org.