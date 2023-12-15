Sunday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m.

Join the paddleboarding community out on the water in the Dana Point Harbor for a festive paddle. Participants are invited to come dressed in the festive holiday spirit with reds and white, Santa hats, a reindeer, snowman, or elf.

Participants can bring their own equipment or rent equipment at Westwind Sailing at a 20% discount, with Westwind Sailing donating $5 for every piece of equipment rented.

Paddlers will begin at Baby Beach, where they’ll take a group photo on the water before paddling around the island. Paddlers are encouraged to wear or have a life vest with them at all times.

Baby Beach, 34451 Ensenada Pl, Dana Point.