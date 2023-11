Saturday, Nov. 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Join the Ocean Institute as it welcomes the 1975 Hōkūle’a vessel escorted by canoe clubs into the Dana Point Harbor.

The vessel is a symbol of the Hawaiian cultural renaissance and pays homage to the Polynesian navigators who used stars, winds and natural signs to travel the Pacific Ocean.

The vessel will be docked through the weekend for tours.

Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.