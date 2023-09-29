Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

The Ocean Institute’s Distinguished Speaker Series, presented by the Nicholas Endowment, brings innovations, real-world research, exotic experiences and discoveries to the surface through presentations from an ocean of experts.

This month’s featured speakers are Dr. Milt and Ann McMenamin, renowned experts in marine biology, who will share their knowledge, stories and discoveries in the world of whales and dolphins.

Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274.