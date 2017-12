Free Boat Rides With Santa

10 a.m. – 2.pm. Santa and his helpers listen to Christmas wishes during this free 20-minute harbor cruise on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. Bring your camera and enjoy the tradition Dana Wharf has offered families for generations. A $5 donation to the El Camino Real Junior Woman’s Club is suggested. 34675 Street of the Golden Lantern. www.danawharf.com/christmas-boat-parade.