DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

Editor’s Pick: Doheny Longboard Surfing Association Dale Velzy Classic and Luau Sept. 15

Video Courtesy of the Doheny Longboard Surfing Association

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>