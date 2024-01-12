SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

DANA POINT NATURE INTERPRETIVE CENTER DOCENT WALK — WHALE WALK & TALK

9-11 a.m. Visit the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center on the second Saturdays of the month during the Gray Whale Migration and learn more about the offshore visitors that can frequently be seen from the Dana Point Headlands. All walks start from the Nature Interpretive Center and are approximately 1½ to 2 hours long. Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center, 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point. 949.248.3527. dpnaturalresources@danapoint.org.