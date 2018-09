10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Dana Point, presents the Dana Point Lantern District Car & Motorcycle Show. Held on Del Prado between Violet Lantern and the PCH/Del Prado Archway, this event will feature hundreds of custom and classic cars, a motorcycle display, awards, great entertainment, food and more. 949.496.1555. www.danapointchamber.com.

