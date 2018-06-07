Editors Pick: Dana Point ArtFest

Sunday, June 10

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Capo Beach live performance artist Thomas Clark will be one of the new additions to the largest free community arts event in Dana Point’s history at the Dana Point ArtFest. This twice-annual event features fine art from almost 100 artists. Artists will display a wide variety of fine art including sculpture, ceramics, art glass, jewelry, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking and metalwork. There will also be pecial menus from five restaurants and three wine and beer gardens. Del Prado Avenue, between Ruby and Golden Lantern. wwwdpartfest.com.