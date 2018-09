Saturday, September 15

9 a.m.- 12 p.m. Coastal Cleanup Day is the world’s largest trash pickup. In California alone, 66,000 volunteers gather to take out the trash and beautify our beaches. Clean up sites are available all over Orange County that need love, maybe even in your own backyard. Dana Point cleanup locations include Doheny State Beach, Salt Creek Beach and the Ocean Institute. For additional details visit www.coastkeeper.com.